cVault.finance (CORE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $99.50 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 21% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 45.5% higher against the dollar. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $99.50 million and approximately $271,135.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9,950.30 or 0.23132428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00051925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00113793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance (CORE) is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

