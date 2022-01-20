Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,400 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 232,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,854.0 days.
Shares of DACHF remained flat at $$7.10 during midday trading on Thursday. Daicel has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55.
Daicel Company Profile
