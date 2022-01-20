HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Short Interest Down 20.5% in December

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,400 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the December 15th total of 216,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

HealthStream stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.93. 834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,692. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $786.79 million, a PE ratio of 108.40, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.40.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $64.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthStream news, Director Frank Gordon acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 201,344 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 789,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,559,000 after purchasing an additional 191,001 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 614,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after purchasing an additional 134,828 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,429,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

