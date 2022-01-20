Brokerages Set The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Target Price at $362.58

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $365.44.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:EL traded up $2.41 on Friday, reaching $311.93. 17,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,062. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $349.40 and a 200-day moving average of $334.25. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $231.97 and a 52-week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

