Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $4.34 Million Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,094 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,945 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Umpqua worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Umpqua by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Umpqua by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UMPQ. Stephens downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial cut shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

Shares of Umpqua stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.88.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. Umpqua’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.