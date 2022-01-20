Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives $875.22 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $872.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 78,505.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 27,477 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 95.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 65.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $11.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $742.07. 7,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,919. Equinix has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.38, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $797.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $812.41.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

