Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,286,000 after purchasing an additional 179,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,016,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,056,000 after acquiring an additional 500,691 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.35. The company had a trading volume of 88,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,845. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.11 and a 200 day moving average of $232.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

