OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 21,209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.84. 29,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,315. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.22. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $69.75 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.81.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXAS. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

