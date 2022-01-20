Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.70 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kinder Morgan stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

