4,390 Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Acquired by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 21,209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXAS stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.84. The stock had a trading volume of 29,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,315. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.78 and a 200 day moving average of $94.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

