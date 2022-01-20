Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tattooed Chef Inc. is a plant-based food company offering portfolio of plant-based food products. The company’s products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls and cauliflower pizza crusts. Tattooed Chef Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger II Corporation, is based in PARAMOUNT, Calif. “

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TTCF stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $13.68. 45,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,409. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 0.10. Tattooed Chef has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $25.88.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tattooed Chef will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tattooed Chef by 166.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tattooed Chef by 41.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Tattooed Chef by 42.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

