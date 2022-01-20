Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides technical education training in automotive, diesel, collision repair and refinishing, motorcycle, marine and personal watercraft technologies. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

NYSE:UTI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.30. 1,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,481. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.68 million, a P/E ratio of 56.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.84.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $97.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.75 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

