Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Brokerages predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.17). Sierra Wireless reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $82.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.90 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWIR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.80. 7,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,621. The stock has a market cap of $596.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.10. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 422.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,032,000 after buying an additional 992,999 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,010,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after acquiring an additional 264,794 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 486.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 255,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 211,693 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,803,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.