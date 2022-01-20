2,500 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Bought by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.96. The company had a trading volume of 155,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.30. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -888.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.99) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. MKM Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.72.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.