Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.35

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.35 and last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 12741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 17.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.68.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Torray LLC lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 37,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 97,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

