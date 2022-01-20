Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 471,078 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 4,042,230 shares.The stock last traded at $14.94 and had previously closed at $15.69.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.42.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. Altice USA’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $49,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 571.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 40,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 29,922 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $16,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

