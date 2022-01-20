First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $53.41 and last traded at $53.41, with a volume of 525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.10.

The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.12%.

INBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 38,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 77,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $514.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.