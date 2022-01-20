Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.20

Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.20 and last traded at $29.09, with a volume of 154116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.07.

FLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

In related news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,616,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,908,000 after acquiring an additional 881,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,184,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,464,000 after purchasing an additional 399,013 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 257,846 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 803,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 254,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,163,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,767,000 after acquiring an additional 248,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

