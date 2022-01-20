Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Short Interest Update

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the December 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 437,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE GDOT traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $33.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,118. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDOT. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $25,607,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $279,470.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 676,776 shares of company stock worth $25,904,490. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,967,000. Brahman Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 1,481,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after purchasing an additional 455,267 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,453,000 after purchasing an additional 338,846 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 483,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 325,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,242,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,219,000 after purchasing an additional 300,842 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

