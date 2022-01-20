Short Interest in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Expands By 17.0%

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,790,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 27,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Nuance Communications stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,113,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of -613.60 and a beta of 1.14. Nuance Communications has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.09.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 100,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $5,486,336.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $313,494.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,410,517 shares of company stock valued at $77,654,801 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $5,444,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth $46,751,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 5.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth $25,587,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

