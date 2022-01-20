Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)’s share price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.47 and last traded at $27.47. Approximately 4,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 106,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.98.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.22. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 242.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Global Partners by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Partners by 70.5% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,128 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after buying an additional 440,142 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Global Partners by 398.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global Partners in the third quarter worth $95,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

