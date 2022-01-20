Glenview Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $153.80 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.14 and a 52 week high of $169.93. The company has a market capitalization of $113.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.57. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

