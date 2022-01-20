Brokerages Expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to Post $2.39 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.56. Generac reported earnings per share of $2.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $9.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.27 to $9.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.98 to $13.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Generac.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNRC. Truist Financial began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $470.21.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Generac by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Generac by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Generac by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation boosted its stake in Generac by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 1,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $291.36 on Friday. Generac has a 12 month low of $243.21 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $368.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Generac (GNRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.