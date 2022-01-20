$2.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will announce $2.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.40 billion. Olin reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full year sales of $8.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $8.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $9.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Olin.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on OLN shares. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

Shares of Olin stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $52.44. The stock had a trading volume of 23,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,913. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Olin has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

In other news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Anthony Will purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $613,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Olin by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Searle & CO. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 30,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 62,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 25,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olin (OLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.