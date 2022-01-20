Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after buying an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,448,139,000 after buying an additional 38,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Humana by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,769,000 after buying an additional 156,025 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Humana by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,781,940,000 after buying an additional 151,466 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $901,182,000 after buying an additional 72,772 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.60.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $377.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $434.49 and its 200-day moving average is $430.61. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.