Brokerages Anticipate Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) will announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Runway Growth Finance.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 66.69% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RWAY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 23,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas B. Raterman bought 11,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,358.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 332,248 shares of company stock worth $4,393,086 over the last quarter.

RWAY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Runway Growth Finance has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

