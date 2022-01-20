Brokerages Anticipate Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) will announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Runway Growth Finance.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 66.69% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RWAY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 23,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas B. Raterman bought 11,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,358.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 332,248 shares of company stock worth $4,393,086 over the last quarter.

RWAY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Runway Growth Finance has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

See Also: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Runway Growth Finance (RWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.