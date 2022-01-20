Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Receives GBX 2,496.15 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,496.15 ($34.06).

OCDO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($39.57) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ocado Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 2,065 ($28.18) to GBX 1,990 ($27.15) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($24.56) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

OCDO stock traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,461 ($19.93). 683,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,078. The company has a market capitalization of £10.98 billion and a PE ratio of -73.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,408.50 ($19.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,888 ($39.41). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,666.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,777.55.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

