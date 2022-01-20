Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Receives GBX 2,496.15 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,496.15 ($34.06).

OCDO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($39.57) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ocado Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 2,065 ($28.18) to GBX 1,990 ($27.15) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($24.56) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

OCDO stock traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,461 ($19.93). 683,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,078. The company has a market capitalization of £10.98 billion and a PE ratio of -73.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,408.50 ($19.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,888 ($39.41). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,666.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,777.55.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

