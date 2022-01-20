B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,645 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.0% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 263.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,713,000. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 2,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

HON traded up $3.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.20. The stock had a trading volume of 23,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,580. The company has a market capitalization of $147.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.51.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.43.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

