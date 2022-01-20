Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $53.97. 307,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,063. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.