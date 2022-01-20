Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.70 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

NYSE STL traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,075. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $30.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.97%.

STL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $76,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,070 shares of company stock worth $3,051,554 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

