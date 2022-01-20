Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,326 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,154 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Popular by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Popular by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 163,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,733,000 after acquiring an additional 29,284 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 482,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,462,000 after purchasing an additional 103,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $832,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $353,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,486 shares of company stock worth $3,336,719. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Popular in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

Shares of Popular stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,120. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.15. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $658.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.74 million. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 15th will be issued a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

