Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.55.

Anthem stock opened at $448.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $436.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.38. The company has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $470.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.