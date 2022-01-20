Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $25.42 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Cigna accounts for 1.8% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Cigna were worth $25,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,697,000 after purchasing an additional 786,502 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,468,529,000 after acquiring an additional 141,901 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,271,146,000 after acquiring an additional 34,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,906,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,163,280,000 after acquiring an additional 162,410 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.83.

Shares of CI traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $242.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.53 and a 200 day moving average of $216.88. The company has a market cap of $80.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

