Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,441 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of MDU Resources Group worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 64.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,971,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,474,000 after buying an additional 2,727,952 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 439.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,441,000 after purchasing an additional 765,108 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth approximately $19,171,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 424.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 730,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,045,000 after buying an additional 591,293 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,304,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,332,000 after purchasing an additional 576,903 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDU traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.30. 3,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.57. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.