Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $38.29 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 2.7% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $38,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,819,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.4% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.39. The company had a trading volume of 87,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,314,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $138.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.29%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

