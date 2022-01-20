Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Shares Down 3.5%

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)’s share price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $96.38 and last traded at $96.55. 50,319 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 872,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.02.

Several research firms have recently commented on THO. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.52.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.17%.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,425 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 11.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,204,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,131,000 after acquiring an additional 547,084 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at about $46,844,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 37.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,248,000 after acquiring an additional 232,375 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 18.9% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,257,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 200,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 41.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 530,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,152,000 after purchasing an additional 156,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

