Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Trading Down 2.8%

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.11 and last traded at $35.11. Approximately 51,122 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 833,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.11.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CWH shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.69.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Camping World’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Selway Asset Management boosted its position in Camping World by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its position in Camping World by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 438,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,711,000 after acquiring an additional 97,238 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co boosted its position in Camping World by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 106,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

