Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Trading Up 12.7%

Shares of Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) were up 12.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 70,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.69 and a quick ratio of 16.69.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Therapeutics Inc will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,301,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $5,544,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $8,316,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $4,168,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $18,061,000.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

