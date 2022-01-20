Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Down 2.4%

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) fell 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.56 and last traded at $30.56. 101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 39,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IFS. Banco Santander upgraded Intercorp Financial Services to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Grupo Santander downgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.19.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $253.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.25 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 39.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:IFS)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

