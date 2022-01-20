Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.28

Shares of Silverton Metals Corp. (CVE:SVTN) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 7000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.52 million and a P/E ratio of -1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.34.

Silverton Metals Company Profile (CVE:SVTN)

Silverton Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in three silver assets comprising Penasco Quemado in Sonora, La Frazada in Nayarit, and Pluton in Durango. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

