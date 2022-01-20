E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Short Interest Update

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,480,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the December 15th total of 13,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Shares of NYSE ETWO traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 103,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,520. E2open Parent has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $437,181,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,504,000. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in E2open Parent by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 24,968,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in E2open Parent by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,235,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599,977 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,237,000.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

