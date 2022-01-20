Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the December 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of FLYW traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $30.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,636. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.57. Flywire has a 12-month low of $27.63 and a 12-month high of $57.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLYW. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 42,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $1,870,687.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $347,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $17,524,319.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,848,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

