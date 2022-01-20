Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the December 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000.

Shares of PEZ traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.05. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,518. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $77.75 and a 1-year high of $103.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.24.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

