Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Posts Earnings Results

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 35.56%.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $45.26. 155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,428. Community Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.37. The company has a market capitalization of $807.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $172,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,780 shares of company stock worth $431,348. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 16,506 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

