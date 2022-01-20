Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.1% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $526,000. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.68. The company had a trading volume of 229,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,465,605. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $127.35 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $442.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.73.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

