Brokerages Expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.43. Maravai LifeSciences posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 192.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.33. 55,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average is $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.04. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $26.89 and a one year high of $63.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

