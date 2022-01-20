Prometeus (PROM) Market Capitalization Achieves $193.13 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.74 or 0.00027242 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $193.13 million and $3.91 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Prometeus

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

