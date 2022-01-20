Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives $42.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

ALKT stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,500. Alkami Technology has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.18.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkami Technology news, Director Gary Lynn Nelson sold 195,597 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $5,155,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kristy Ramundi sold 4,160 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $118,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 344,554 shares of company stock worth $8,897,561.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 116.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 43.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

