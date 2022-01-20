Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.86. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 11.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Leidos by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Leidos by 20.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 243,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,643,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 255.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after buying an additional 53,263 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

