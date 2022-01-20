The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of analysts have commented on KHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

KHC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,784,779. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 85.56%.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

